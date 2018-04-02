Ronald Jones
Ronald Jones Miami-Dade Corrections
Ronald Jones Miami-Dade Corrections

Crime

He killed his 4-year-old niece, cops say — was it freak accident or reckless behavior?

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

April 02, 2018 02:46 PM

What’s clear about Nyla Jones’ death: The 4-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a car during an argument between the driver and uncle Ronald Jones when a bullet from Jones’ gun ended her life.

What’s not clear: Why it happened.

The point of disagreement lies in the Miami police arrest report, released Monday, and the account from Jones’ family.

Did Jones point his gun at the car and say he was going to shoot before firing, as the police report indicates?

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Or did the gun go off accidentally while he was handling it, sending the bullet into the car, as relatives say?

Jones, 24, is being held in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond on a second degree-murder charge and $60,000 bond on three counts of attempted second degree murder. Jones doesn’t have a documented history of violence. His only previous contact with the criminal courts was a petit theft conviction from 2012.

One of Jones’ sisters, Sharonda Mitchell, said Sunday she had spoken with her brother and with a nephew who was present at Saturday morning’s tragedy.

More Videos

Sarasota police provide details on officer-involved shooting 574

Sarasota police provide details on officer-involved shooting

Pause
San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5 306

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases 52

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club 16

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

A memorial in honor of 4-year-old Nyla Jones continued to grow Sunday in Liberty City. Nyla was shot and killed Saturday March 31, 2018 by her uncle. Her family is calling the shooting an "accident." Daniel Vareladvarela@miamiherald.com

Jones, she said, didn’t draw his gun to fire. The driver was another one of his sisters, one of Nyla’s aunts, Mitchell said. She said he was preparing to put the gun elsewhere when it went off and fired into the car.

The arrest report, however, said Ronald Jones was standing outside the car around 10:24 a.m. while arguing with the driver and another person. Aside from Jones and Nyla, the report redacts all other names.

“The argument escalated when R. Jones pointed a gun and screamed he was going to shoot,” according to the report. “R. Jones shot at the victim’s vehicle, which was occupied by (redacted name) (front passenger), (redacted name), and two juveniles, N.J. and (redacted name).”

The report says Nyla was driven to North Shore Hospital, 1100 95th St., where she died at 10:58 a.m. Saturday. Jones surrendered at the Miami police station at 1000 NW 62nd St. just after 1 p.m.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sarasota police provide details on officer-involved shooting 574

Sarasota police provide details on officer-involved shooting

Pause
San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5 306

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases 52

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club 16

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

Sarasota police provide details on officer-involved shooting

View More Video