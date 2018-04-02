Several vehicles burglarized in Bradenton, but some of the missing items were found nearby, deputies say

Deputies are investigating after several vehicles were burglarized overnight and some stolen items were found nearby.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, five unlocked vehicles were burglarized between 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
The vehicles were parked in driveways in the 2900 block of 35th Avenue West, 3300 and 3400 block of 28th Street West and the 2900 block of 39th Avenue West in Bradenton.
Some of the items reported stolen from the vehicles were found in a nearby church parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
