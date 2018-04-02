A woman’s body was found on fire. Manatee deputies say it was a homicide

Authorities say they are investigating the death of a Bradenton woman as a homicide following a report of a body on fire.
Deputies responded to a report of a body on fire in a wooded area off the 4600 block of 18th Street East, Bradenton around 1:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials determined 50-year-old Veronica Polite, of Bradenton, was dead when EMS and deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy will determine her official cause of death. Until then, authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
