Officer shoots man after he pulled a pellet gun, Sarasota police say

A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg after an officer shot him during a confrontation early Monday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of 12th Street, Sarasota, according to Sarasota police.
Officer Adam Arena and an officer on field training were patrolling the area after three business burglaries over the past three nights in the nearby 2100 block of 13th Street, police said.
During their patrol, the officers saw a man riding a bicycle on 12th Street without a light and tried to speak with him. The man pulled off the street into an alley, reached into his waistband and pulled out a pellet gun, according to Deputy Chief of Police Pat Robinson. Arena fired multiple shots and hit the suspect in the leg.
Both officers rendered first aid until EMS crews arrived at the scene, Robinson said.
The 35-year-old man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for the gunshot wound. He is expected to survive, according to Robinson.
No officers were injured in the incident. Arena has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The investigation is ongoing.
