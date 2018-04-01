Tampa Police shoot, kill man wanted for murder in Georgia

A 41-year-old man was shot and killed by officers in Tampa on Sunday, according to the police department.
The man, who has not yet been identified, was wanted for murder in Georgia.
Officers were alerted that a fugitive was possibly hiding out in the Tampa area.
The suspect was spotted in a Chevy Impala and police followed him.
As the suspect fled from police on Interstate 275 and several Tampa streets, he fired shots at officers.
The Florida Highway Patrol joined the pursuit to help Tampa officers.
The brief chase ended in the area of E 28th Avenue and N 15th Street, where the suspect abandoned the car. He then tried to carjack someone and continued to shoot at officers.
Officers returned gunfire, killing the suspect, authorities said.
No officers were injured, according to Tampa police.
