Two men wounded in shooting, but police still looking for crime scene

Two men showed up at a Manatee County hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night, and now the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers as to what happened.
According to a release from MCSO, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. As deputies searched that location, two men — one in his late teens and the other in his early 20s — showed up at an area hospital.
Witnesses gave conflicting statements about the incident, according to MCSO, which has been unable to locate a crime scene.
The condition of the victims has not been released as the investigation continues.
