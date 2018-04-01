Crime

April 1, 2018 10:34 AM

Two men wounded in shooting, but police still looking for crime scene

By ALAN BELLITTERA

Two men showed up at a Manatee County hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday night, and now the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for answers as to what happened.

According to a release from MCSO, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday. As deputies searched that location, two men — one in his late teens and the other in his early 20s — showed up at an area hospital.

Witnesses gave conflicting statements about the incident, according to MCSO, which has been unable to locate a crime scene.

The condition of the victims has not been released as the investigation continues.

Crime

Crime