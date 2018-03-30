Florida middle school teacher accused of having oral sex with 13-year-old student inside classroom

A Florida middle school teacher is facing sexual battery charges after a 13-year-old girl told investigators she performed oral sex on him multiple times in his classroom.
The Stuart Middle School math teacher, 29-year-old Jeffrey Tomasulo, was arrested Thursday night, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators became aware of the incidents after a school resource officer was alerted earlier this week about suspicious behavior involving the seventh-grade teacher, an ABC Action News report says.
Tomasulo was accused of tickling several female students on their stomachs, thighs and armpits, causing them to feel uncomfortable.
Then, while reviewing surveillance video taken outside of his classroom, the officer saw a 13-year-old girl go into the room during first period on March 20.
Tomasulo has a planning period at that time, the outlet said, and was not teaching a class.
The video shows the girl leaving the classroom 12 minutes later.
According to investigators, the girl told her mother and pastor that she was pressured into performing oral sex on Tomasulo at least five times in his classroom since January.
She said it all began when he rubbed her knee one day. Eventually, the girl began to feel comfortable with Tomasulo and opened up to him about her personal life. Shortly after, he started asking her “creepy” questions about her virginity and would ask her to stay longer after class or occasionally come to his classroom either during first or last period.
The last encounter happened 10 days ago, the girl said.
When questioned, Tomasulo initially denied any sexual contact with the girl but did say he was alone with her on several occasions to tutor her. He also admitted to watching pornography alone in his classroom.
Eventually, though, he told detectives the girl performed oral sex on him while the two were alone in the classroom.
Tomasulo was charged with sexual battery/custodial authority. He appeared in court Friday morning where his bond was set at $250,000. He remained jailed as of Friday afternoon.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
