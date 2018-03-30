More Videos

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Burglary suspects caught on camera making purchases

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club

Police seek vehicle, suspects involved in shooting outside strip club

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers

How to truly help panhandlers

Just after 3 a.m. on March 21, 2018, a subject in this video stole a wallet from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. A credit card from the burglary was used multiple times. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326 or Patrick.Comac@sarasotaFL.gov. Sarasota Police Department
Just after 3 a.m. on March 21, 2018, a subject in this video stole a wallet from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Osprey Avenue in Sarasota. A credit card from the burglary was used multiple times. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326 or Patrick.Comac@sarasotaFL.gov. Sarasota Police Department

Crime

Need a reminder to lock your car? Surveillance video shows why

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

March 30, 2018 09:53 AM

Sarasota

Cops say that a video released Friday morning serves as a reminder to always lock your car doors.

The Sarasota Police Department posted surveillance footage that was taken from a parking garage in the 800 block of Osprey Avenue just after after 3 a.m. on March 21.

It shows a man calmly walking up to parked cars, looking inside windows and moving on to the next vehicle.

This all takes place while the owners are fast asleep, unaware they are potential victims.

After making his rounds, the man is shown driving away in a white Toyota Corolla with another male subject.

Sarasota police say a wallet was stolen from one of the vehicles, and a credit card was used multiple times.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326 or Patrick.Comac@sarasotaFL.gov.

Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom

San Francisco barbershop shooting kills 1, injures 5

