Need a reminder to lock your car? Surveillance video shows why

Cops say that a video released Friday morning serves as a reminder to always lock your car doors.
The Sarasota Police Department posted surveillance footage that was taken from a parking garage in the 800 block of Osprey Avenue just after after 3 a.m. on March 21.
It shows a man calmly walking up to parked cars, looking inside windows and moving on to the next vehicle.
This all takes place while the owners are fast asleep, unaware they are potential victims.
After making his rounds, the man is shown driving away in a white Toyota Corolla with another male subject.
Sarasota police say a wallet was stolen from one of the vehicles, and a credit card was used multiple times.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Comac at 941-364-7326 or Patrick.Comac@sarasotaFL.gov.
Tom Alberts: 941-745-7040, @alberts_tom
