Video caught 16-year-old Bradenton car thief in action, cops say

A teenager faces a grand theft auto charge after two vehicles were reported stolen and others rummaged through in Bradenton communities.
Early Thursday morning, two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through in the Bradenton subdivision of Manatee Oaks. Surveillance video from one of the victims showed a man wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt getting into the vehicle, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Later that morning, two other vehicles were reported missing from surrounding neighborhoods, deputies said. One of the stolen vehicles was spotted by deputies around 2 p.m. They followed the vehicle to a home.
Two men ran into the home where deputies confronted them. One of the deputies recognized a 16-year-old boy in the house from the surveillance video that morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 16-year-old was charged with fleeing to elude, grand theft auto, burglary and possession of marijuana.
Kishaun Brown, 19, was also in the home and arrested on an unrelated warrant and charged with giving a false name to law enforcement. Additional charges are pending against Brown, according to the sheriff’s office.
