Brother of Parkland shooting suspect enters a plea agreement on trespassing charge

Zachary Cruz, brother of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, got six months probation Thursday after pleading no contest to trespassing after being arrested last week skateboarding after hours at the Parkland school.
The plea agreement bars Zachary Cruz, who had been on $500,000 bond, from going within a mile of Stoneman Douglas High; contacting any victims or family of victims from the Feb. 14 massacre during which his brother Nikolas killed 14 students, three adults and wounded 15 other people.
Zachary Cruz is barred from using alcohol or possessing firearms. He’ll be wearing a GPS ankle monitor, but as long as he keeps his probation officer apprised of where he’s going, he’s free to travel anywhere that doesn’t violate the terms of probation.
He’s been living in Lake Worth since his mother, Lynda Cruz, died in November. Following the Feb. 14 tragedy -- “the only family member he had left, his brother, murdered 17 people in cold blood,” Cruz’s lawyer read from a prepared statement Thursday in court -- Zachary Cruz was caught skateboarding twice at Stoneman Douglas High before being arrested Mar. 19.
“Having lost his mother, having lost his brother and having his life dissected, Zachary did his best to cope,” his lawyer said. “He didn’t turn to drugs, alcohol or violence. He turned to his skateboard and the one activity that gave him solace. And he turned to Stoneman Douglas, where he’d felt welcome. Zachary’s visits to Stoneman Douglas weren’t to scare anyone. He went after hours. He didn’t expect to see anyone. He just wanted to try to make sense of this. Nothing else.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
