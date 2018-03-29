Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, March 29, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 29, 2018 08:23 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Leodegario Martinez
Leodegario Martinez, DUI, $500 bond.
Manatee County jail

Matilda Cruz-Velazquez
Matilda Cruz-Velazquez, domestic battery, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Jose Orellana Licoma
Jose Orellana Licoma, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, $620 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

View More Video