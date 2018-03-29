Florida woman was having sex with her brother. Their baby may be paying the price, cops say

A Florida woman is charged with incest after giving birth to a baby with “severe medical problems,” according to reports.
An arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office showed a woman gave birth to a child with “severe medical problems,” and a DNA test showed the baby’s parents were closely related, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Neither Pauline E. Martin, 33, of Groveland, or her brother filled out Medicaid paperwork or got a birth certificate for the baby so the Department of Children and Families met with the parents asking them to finish the paperwork. The report shows it was not done until Feb. 26, reports WPLG Local 10 News.
She had the baby Nov. 21, but it was taken to Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies hours later due to what the arrest report called “severe medical issues,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.
She told investigators she had a romantic and sexual relationship with her brother for the past five years, but she knew it was wrong and planned to end the relationship, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Martin went on to say the father knew the child was his, WPLG reported. Martin also told deputies the last time they slept together was the previous night, which was probable cause for arrest, deputies noted in the report.
When deputies went to arrest her Martin tried to run but deputies were able to get her into the vehicle. However, she became upset and began yelling, spitting and trying to kick detectives so she was restrained, according to WPLG.
Martin was arrested Friday morning charged with incest and resisting without violence. She has since been released on bond.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
