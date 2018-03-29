Lawyer claims coconut hit windshield. Cops say he was drunk, ran over art auctioneer.

32 Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall Pause

205 Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

86 Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

38 Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

392 Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

233 How to truly help panhandlers

195 Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

144 Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

1222 Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers