Largo police accused of trying to use dead man’s finger to unlock cell phone

Largo police detectives are accused of trying to use a dead man’s hand to unlock his cell phone days after he was shot and killed by officers at a gas station.
Linus Phillip, 30, was shot and killed Friday at the Wawa gas station at 1215 N. Missouri Ave. in Largo.
Police said Phillip tried to flee a traffic stop and dragged an officer who was partially trapped in the door, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Now, Phillip’s girlfriend, Victoria Armstrong, says she saw two detectives Monday at the Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home carrying a cell phone in an evidence bag.
Armstrong then said she learned from funeral home staff that detectives showed up and tried to unlock Phillip’s cell phone with his finger.
On Wednesday, Phillip’s attorney John Trevena made the accusation about the detectives during a news conference.
Armstrong said that despite their efforts, detectives were unable to get into the phone.
“How do you go to a funeral home after he’s been at the medical examiner’s all weekend and pull his dead body out of a refrigerator to try to use his thumb print to get into a phone?” Armstrong said, according to Bay News 9. “It’s disgusting and it’s so disrespectful to him and our family. We just felt it was the ultimate smack in the face besides him being gunned down.”
Family members at the conference also said they spoke to a witness who gave a different account of the night Phillip died. They said the witness told investigators that officers opened fire before the vehicle moved at all, the outlet reported.
Largo police did not comment on the accusations, citing an ongoing investigation.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
