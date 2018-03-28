Well-liked Tampa principal was cleared of abuse. Now he faces new allegations

A Tampa middle school principal is being investigated for the second time in months after a student accused him of being too aggressive last week after school.
Coleman Middle School Principal Micahel Hoskinson only returned to work in January after child abuse charges involving a teen relative were dropped.
His wife, Kimberly Hoskinson, was also involved in the case. Both were eventually cleared of those charges after authorities said key pieces of evidence were fabricated and manipulated.
But now the principal is under investigation again, this time involving a struggle with a student at the school around dismissal time on Wednesday, March 21.
Never miss a local story.
According to reports, Hoskinson was removed from campus the day after the altercation, pending an investigation. School officials said Hoskinson is technically not suspended and is still working but is just not on school property.
Tampa police said its investigation began after the student reported it, who called 911 moments later.
In the 911 call, the 13-year-old boy tells dispatchers that his principal “just grabbed me by the neck and threw me into a bush.”
The child, who sounds shaken, says Hoskinson grabbed him after another woman, who police say is not a school employee, allegedly threatened to choke the boy.
Tampa Police Department spokesman Stephen Hegarty said the incident stemmed from “a verbal altercation” that Hoskinson had with the student, but it is unclear how it began or the involvement of the woman the student mentions in the 911 call.
The student told authorities Hoskinson grabbed him by the back of the neck and pulled him out of the crosswalk. The child began to pull away, at which time Hoskinson allegedly grabbed him around the waist and threw him into nearby bushes.
But others at the school, including students and parents, spoke to WFLA and defended the principal.
Many echoed that Hoskinson is a well-respected administrator and a good person, and said the student involved has had behavioral issues in the past. Witnesses also told the outlet that the student needed to be restrained and as Hoskinson did that, fell into the bushes.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and involves interviews with several people who were in the vicinity at the time.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments