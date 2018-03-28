Man admitted to sexual battery in multiple conversations, detectives say

A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a victim 12 to 18 years old after investigators report he admitted to the crime several times before speaking with them.
Mario Medina was arrested around 12:40 a.m. on March 27 after the incident was reported to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Medina organized a birthday party at his home on March 15, which several people attended but left around 11 p.m., according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim recalled to investigators that Medina entered the room they were sleeping in after the party that night.
He was confronted about the incident several days later and the conversation in Spanish was recorded. The recording was provided to detectives and a translator confirmed that Medina made several admissions about the sexual encounter in the conversation, according to the affidavit. During a controlled phone call with Medina, he admitted to incident several more times, detectives noted.
Medina was arrested, but denied the allegations during an interview with investigators. When officials brought up the recorded conversation, Medina said he had been drunk and did not remember.
He was charged with sexual battery on a victim 12 to 18 years old and is currently being held in the Manatee County jail on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.
