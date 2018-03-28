He once carried an AR-15 at Bradenton strip club. He’s going to prison but not for that

A former Bradenton bondsman and strip club security guard has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for cashing more than $850,000 in stolen tax refund and veterans' pension checks.
This is not the first time the former bondsman has been convicted of a crime. His criminal history includes a conviction for carrying an AR-15 when working security at a strip club.
James J. Jean-Rene, 54, of Riverview, was found guilty by a federal jury on Oct. 3 of conspiracy, theft of government property, and identity theft.
On Wednesday, Jean-Rene was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday to seven years and four months in federal prison. A judgment was also placed against Jean-Rene ordering that he repay the more than $850,000 he stole.
During trial, evidence and testimony revealed that Jean-Rene, former owner of A United Bail Bonds, had deposited more than 100 U.S. Treasury checks for tax refunds and veterans’ pension benefits in his bail bonds company’s bank accounts. According to federal prosecutors Kristen A. Fiore and Cherie L. Krigsman case, Jean-Rene had claimed the checks were given to him as payment for bail bonds.
Jean-Rene was indicted after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General.
In September 2015, Jean-Rene pleaded no contest to charges of possession of an unapproved weapon by a security guard and resisting arrest in connection to an incident that occurred outside Da Vinci’s Gentlemen’s Club on Dec. 8, 2014.
Jean-Rene was walking through the parking lot of the strip club carrying an AR-15 when deputies responded to a disturbance, according to the court records. He was also wearing a bullet-proof vest, a gun belt with a handgun, a taser and an unknown badge. When told to put down the assault rifle, Jean-Rene insisted that the rifle was down because it was pointing on the ground.
When asked to provide identification and his security guard license to carry a concealed weapon, Jean-Rene refused and pointed to a nearby truck marked “SWATA” and said, “I own this company and I own part of this business. I don’t have to show you a (expletive) thing.”
A Class G license to carry a concealed weapon in Florida does not permit security guards to carry assault rifles.
Jean-Rene refused multiple commands to show deputies his identification, and at one point even placed his hands on his handgun and taser. When threatened with facing arrest for obstruction, Jean-Rene still refused and as he was approached he said, “Don’t take another step.”
Several minutes later, Jean-Rene finally showed deputies his identification but was not arrested that night because deputies were in fear that he would draw his weapon and bystanders would be hurt. The case instead was sent to the State Attorney’s Office for review, and Jean-Rene was not arrested until Jan. 14, 2015, for charges that initially also included assault on a law enforcement officer and openly carrying a firearm.
Jean-Rene did not serve jail time, but was sentenced to 12 months probation. Part of his plea also included that he surrender his license to carry a firearm, give up his job at Da Vinci’s and that he not work in any security job in the 12th Judicial Circuit.
His bail bondsman license had been suspended following his arrest in the case, according to state records. In October 2015, Jean-Rene attempted to have his security agency manager license renewed and was denied.
Following his arrest in the most recent fraud case against him, Jean-Rene’s bail bondsman license was again suspended.
Jean-Rene had previously faced charges for improperly carrying firearms. In April 2012, he was arrested and charged with openly carrying a firearm and bringing firearms onto the Manatee County jail grounds. Jean-Rene happened to be at the jail when he was arrested on the open carry charge. During a search of his car in the parking lot, deputies found a Glock 17 9 mm handgun, a Windham AR-15 and a 12-gauge shotgun. The case was later dropped.
