On chilling video, gunman in ‘Kill Batman’ sweater kills ATM customer

Dressed in a hooded sweater adorned with a skull, the killer emerges from the distance, striding slowly toward his unsuspecting victim like a villain in a horror movie.
It was not fiction. Newly released bank surveillance footage shows the victim, Dillon Bud Calvin Steve, withdrawing cash from a North Miami Beach ATM — all while the gunman ominously approaches through a parking lot.
Suddenly, Steve turns to see the teenage gunman, a pistol in his right hand. Steve drops the cash on the ground. The robber reaches down. Steve suddenly lunges at the man.
The sound of the gunshot is not heard; the video has no audio. But as the gunman runs off, Steve clutches his left chest right below the breast, his gray T-shirt now wet with blood. He runs to his mother’s van and collapses on the ground, mortally wounded.
Authorities released the stunningly clear footage as a Miami-Dade grand jury this month indicted Marcine Hill, 17, on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. The video clearly shows his uncovered face, according to North Miami Beach police. His sweater was also distinct, with the phrases “Kill Batman” and “Ha Ha” on the sleeves.
Because Hill was a minor at the time, he is not eligible for the death penalty. He could, however, face a life sentence if convicted.
Steve, 26, was rushed to Aventura Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Hill remains jailed while awaiting trial. His defense attorney declined to comment.
