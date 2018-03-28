More Videos

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Pause
Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

The State Attorney's Office released video of the moment a man was shot and killed at an ATM in the city after he was ambushed from behind. State Attorney's Office
The State Attorney's Office released video of the moment a man was shot and killed at an ATM in the city after he was ambushed from behind. State Attorney's Office

Crime

On chilling video, gunman in ‘Kill Batman’ sweater kills ATM customer

By David Ovalle

dovalle@miamiherald.com

March 28, 2018 02:49 PM

Dressed in a hooded sweater adorned with a skull, the killer emerges from the distance, striding slowly toward his unsuspecting victim like a villain in a horror movie.

It was not fiction. Newly released bank surveillance footage shows the victim, Dillon Bud Calvin Steve, withdrawing cash from a North Miami Beach ATM — all while the gunman ominously approaches through a parking lot.

Suddenly, Steve turns to see the teenage gunman, a pistol in his right hand. Steve drops the cash on the ground. The robber reaches down. Steve suddenly lunges at the man.

The sound of the gunshot is not heard; the video has no audio. But as the gunman runs off, Steve clutches his left chest right below the breast, his gray T-shirt now wet with blood. He runs to his mother’s van and collapses on the ground, mortally wounded.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marcine Hill
Marcine Hill
Miami-Dade Corrections

Authorities released the stunningly clear footage as a Miami-Dade grand jury this month indicted Marcine Hill, 17, on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. The video clearly shows his uncovered face, according to North Miami Beach police. His sweater was also distinct, with the phrases “Kill Batman” and “Ha Ha” on the sleeves.

Because Hill was a minor at the time, he is not eligible for the death penalty. He could, however, face a life sentence if convicted.

Steve, 26, was rushed to Aventura Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Hill remains jailed while awaiting trial. His defense attorney declined to comment.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall 32

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

Pause
Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Despite trap, fight, women get away with Dillard's merchandise at Kentucky mall

View More Video