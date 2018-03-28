11 years later, killer arrested in Bradenton ‘cold’ murder case, cops say

More than a decade after a man was shot to death at a Bradenton tire shop, detectives say they have arrested his killer.
Xiomar Rosario, 33, was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff’s office’s cold case unit, which reopened the investigation last year, obtained a warrant, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.
On July 28, 2006, Jose Rodriguez-Lozada was shot in the head while preparing to close the tire shop in the 3100 block of Third Street West where he worked, according to Bradenton Herald archives. He died while being flown to a local hospital.
Rosario had been considered a person of interest in the case but he was not arrested until after detectives followed up on newly obtained information.
Detectives believe the shooting was drug related. Rosario was 21-years-old at at the time.
After Rodriguez-Lozada was shot, investigators told the Bradenton Herald three men may have been connected to the case. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow said Wednesday they believe Rosario was the shooter but there may have been another person with him. That remains under investigation.
The Cold Case Homicide Unit began investigating the case in October 2017 and developed new leads, according to the sheriff’s office. Bristow said new information in the case was what pushed detectives to obtain a warrant.
“You take a look at cases you have that are open, especially the ones that have a person of interest or a suspect, and take a hard look at those to see, ‘What else can we get?’” Bristow said. “In this one we felt like, ‘OK maybe we can, and we did.’”
Tuesday, detectives obtained a search warrant charging Rosario with murder and arrested him shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of 13th Avenue West.
“That was the whole reason to have the cold case unit,” Bristow said, adding the detectives worked hard on this case. “We had other detectives look at it and they started to get some progress, but the Cold Case Unit really went in there and worked it hard and were able to get the probable cause to get a warrant. Now on to another case.”
The 2006 slaying was also connected to another reported shooting later that day. According to Bradenton Herald archives, another man showed up at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center about a half hour after Rodriguez-Lozada was shot. The victim said he had been shot.
Bristow said Wednesday that man was Rosario, and he claimed he had been shot in Sarasota, but it was proven that was not true.
