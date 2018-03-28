He was wanted for trafficking drugs. Deputies arrested him outside a Bradenton apartment complex

A man wanted for trafficking fentanyl since October was arrested by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Wednesday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were conducting surveillance in the Oasis Apartment complex in the 4300 block of 18th Street West, Bradenton, around 2 a.m. Wednesday when they saw 19-year-old Rosby Peterson get out of a vehicle and go into a nearby apartment.
Peterson has been wanted for trafficking in fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, since October. The sheriff’s office Violent Crimes Task Force was called to the scene.
Detectives went to the door and started getting people out of the apartment Peterson entered when a man dropped two loaded 9mm firearms from a second-story apartment out of a back window, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the guns was later discovered to be reported stolen in Manatee County.
Never miss a local story.
Officials reported smelling marijuana in the apartment and obtained a search warrant. Inside, detectives found a small amount of fentanyl, marijuana and more than $1,500 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.
Peterson was arrested without incident on the trafficking warrant and charged with possession of cannibis not more than 20 grams. Deputies said there were several other men inside the apartment at the time, and one other man — 19-year-old Michael Brewer — was also arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments