Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, March 28, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 28, 2018 07:11 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Crystal Bargo
Crystal Bargo, probation violation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Eddie Clark
Eddie Clark, out of county warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Jeffrey Guertin
Jeffrey Guertin, probation violation, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

View More Video