Clearwater detectives arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday after she reportedly attacked a 72-year-old woman and her daughter during a road rage incident. Clearwater Police Department
Crime

Teen points airsoft gun at 72-year-old woman during road rage incident, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 27, 2018 08:24 PM

Clearwater detectives arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday after she reportedly attacked a 72-year-old woman and her daughter during a road rage incident.

Tia Pisani, 18, of Clearwater, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, battery on a person 65 or older, leaving the scene of a crash, and tampering with physical evidence, according to jail records. She was bonded out of Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday morning.

According to multiple reports, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard near Belcher Road when Pisani got involved in a road rage case, according to a report by ABC Action News.

Video shows Pisani’s Mitsubishi Outlander veer into the victim’s SUV.

The women stopped in a nearby parking lot, where Pisani is accused of pointing and attempting to fire an unloaded airsoft gun at the 72-year-old woman. Both the woman and her 50-year-old daughter suffered minor injuries before Pisani fled the scene.

Detectives tracked down the tag and arrested Pisani later that day.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

