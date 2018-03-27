Three men face burglary, fraud charges after found in car with stolen items – including gun, cops say

Manatee County Sheriff deputies arrested three men outside of a Burlington Coat Factory in Bradenton on Saturday after reports of two men using stolen credit cards to purchase items in the store.
After deputies were dispatched to the area at approximately 11:35 a.m., they learned of a suspect vehicle in the store’s parking lot, located at 1205 Cortez Road W., and made contact with three men.
Deputies arrested Casey Dalton, 27, Brett Coburn, 37, and Gary G. Rutherford, 31, after they were found at the car with stolen items.
The vehicle had numerous bags, cell phone batteries and cell phone chargers in plain view, the sheriff’s office said.
Dalton was asked to exit the vehicle and when he opened the door, deputies said a concealed firearm was seen on the floorboard under his feet. It was confirmed that Dalton is a convicted felon and the handgun was reported stolen, deputies said.
A subsequent investigation linked the men to several vehicle burglaries in the West Bradenton area of Manatee County and the city of Bradenton.
They are not linked to the recent vehicle burglaries at Buffalo Creek Park, the sheriff’s office said.
The men face fraudulent use of a credit card and several burglary charges. All remain in custody at the Manatee County Jail.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments