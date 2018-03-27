Woman had fake drugs — and told Sarasota deputies about her plans to sell them, cops say

A woman is facing charges after she told authorities she had fake drugs and she was planning to sell them, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies pulled over a vehicle that was traveling on the wrong side of the road near the intersection of Florence Street and Jessica Street South in Nokomis and nearly struck two deputies shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Ashley Baird, 31, was driving blue Hyundai on the wrong side of Jessica Street and nearly struck a patrol sergeant before making a wide turn onto Florence Street, where she again was on the wrong side of the road and nearly struck a patrol deputy, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Baird allowed deputies to search the vehicle. Deputies found prescription pills, marijuana, baggies “filled with unknown substances” and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office reported. After preliminary testing of the substances inside the baggie did not reveal any positive results, Baird told investigators the baggies held fake drugs — which resembled methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl — that she intended to sell.
Never miss a local story.
She was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of counterfeit drugs with intent to sell, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of narcotics equipment and one count of possession of marijuana and is being held on a $12,000 bond.
Baird has prior arrests for drug possession, robbery and burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments