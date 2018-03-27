William Kennedy and Kara O’Neil
William Kennedy and Kara O’Neil Broward County Sheriff’s Office
William Kennedy and Kara O’Neil Broward County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Parkland shooting: Duo accused of stealing from Douglas High memorial

By Sandra Nortunen

The Palm Beach Post

March 27, 2018 11:00 AM

Two people were arrested after police said they stole items from the memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Michael Shawn Kennedy, 37, and Kara M. O'Neil, 40, were both charged with removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument.

The two took teddy bears, plaques, pinwheels and other items from along a fence outside the Parkland school where 17 people were shot dead, according to the arrest report.

“The subjects had no permission or authority to remove items and damage the monument for the deceased,” police wrote in the report. “The subjects were at the monument at an unreasonable hour and maliciously intended to damage the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School monument.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the arrest report, both are unemployed. Kennedy is from Hollywood, while O'Neil is from Fulton, N.Y. Both were booked on $1,000 bonds.

Kennedy has an extensive criminal history going back to 2002 that includes charges for domestic violence, drug possession, burglary, battery and trespassing, according to Broward County court records.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

View More Video