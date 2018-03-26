Dennis Prieto, 20, of Sarasota, was arrested Sunday in connection to a stabbing that occurred outside of a Sarasota restaurant on Saturday night.
Crime

Argument outside Sarasota restaurant leads to stabbing, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 26, 2018 05:07 PM

SARASOTA

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a stabbing that occurred outside of a restaurant Saturday night in Sarasota.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the 3600 block of Webber Street around 9 p.m. after a man reported he was stabbed behind the business.

When deputies arrived, the man was found with two stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.

Deputies spoke with the victim and witnesses who identified 20-year-old Dennis Prieto Jr.

An investigation revealed that Prieto and the victim got into an argument earlier that day, which led to Prieto stabbing the man in his chest and forearm.

By early Sunday morning, deputies contacted Prieto at his home and took him into custody.

He is facing one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

