More Videos

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Pause
Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

The Miami Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a man who robbed a Miami convenience store with a large BBQ fork on March 8, 2018. Miami Police Department
The Miami Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a man who robbed a Miami convenience store with a large BBQ fork on March 8, 2018. Miami Police Department

Crime

The victim held a baby in her arms. The robber held a BBQ fork in his hand.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 26, 2018 04:23 PM

An armed robber used a barbecue fork and bicycle to get $1,500 from a Little Havana bodega, says Miami police, which released a video of the theft Monday.

Around 6:52 p.m. on Mar. 8, an R.A. Discount Store clerk saw a man chatting on a cell phone come into the store and head for the back. The clerk picked up her baby from where she had him resting behind the counter.

Suddenly, the man crowded her personal space with a barbecue fork to her stomach. He ordered the clerk to put the kid down and give up the money in the cash register.

She did as he ordered. The store claimed bicycled got away with $1,500 cash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The robber is described as a white male, clean shaven, between 35 and 37 years old, 5-5 or 5-6, 135-140 pounds. He wore a black hat, green shirt with white stripes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his identity can call Miami police’s robbery unit at 305-603-6370; Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, 305-471-8477 (TIPS); go to the Crime Stoppers website and select “Give a Tip;” or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, enter “CSMD” and give the tip information.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen 205

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Pause
Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

View More Video