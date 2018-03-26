The victim held a baby in her arms. The robber held a BBQ fork in his hand.

An armed robber used a barbecue fork and bicycle to get $1,500 from a Little Havana bodega, says Miami police, which released a video of the theft Monday.
Around 6:52 p.m. on Mar. 8, an R.A. Discount Store clerk saw a man chatting on a cell phone come into the store and head for the back. The clerk picked up her baby from where she had him resting behind the counter.
Suddenly, the man crowded her personal space with a barbecue fork to her stomach. He ordered the clerk to put the kid down and give up the money in the cash register.
She did as he ordered. The store claimed bicycled got away with $1,500 cash.
The robber is described as a white male, clean shaven, between 35 and 37 years old, 5-5 or 5-6, 135-140 pounds. He wore a black hat, green shirt with white stripes and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on his identity can call Miami police’s robbery unit at 305-603-6370; Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, 305-471-8477 (TIPS); go to the Crime Stoppers website and select “Give a Tip;” or text Crime Stoppers at 274637, enter “CSMD” and give the tip information.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
