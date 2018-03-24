Crime

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

March 24, 2018 11:48 AM

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

New

Derek Gladkowski

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

3/22/1981

Wanted for aggravated battery with deadly weapon, career offender violation, violation of probation

New

Kaela Bartholomew

11/22/1987

Wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property, obtain money from pawn broker by fraud

Wanted

Angela Moore

01/25/1966

Wanted for contempt of court and DUI

Wanted

Malik Harris

8/9/1997

Wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction

Wanted

Matthew Wardel

11/27/1985

Wanted for contempt of court, possession of child porn

Wanted

Ramon Zavala-Molina

06/02/1990

Wanted for aggravated assault

Wanted

Patricia Bell

10/07/1980

Wanted for contempt of court, uttering a false instrument

Wanted

Corey Belvin

07/01/1974

Wanted for armed robbery and violation of probation

Wanted

Rosby Peterson

04/28/1998

Wanted for sale of fentanyl

Wanted

Samuel Forbis

11/20/1973

Wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle

Wanted

Shawn Espie

10/09/1989

Wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

View More Video