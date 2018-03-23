A man reportedly tried to pin a Largo police officer with his car. Now he is dead

The Largo Police Department is investigating a fatal, officer-involved shooting that unfolded Friday during a traffic stop.
Law enforcement officials said the incident occurred at about 5:55 p.m. at the Wawa gas station at 1215 N. Missouri Ave, in Largo, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.
During the traffic stop, the driver allegedly attempted to pin Largo officer Matther Steiner between his vehicle and the gas pumps.
Steiner shot at the suspect in self-defense and struck him, Bay News 9 reported. The man was transported to Largo Medical Center, where he later died.
In a news conference hours later, police confirmed the man was alone in his vehicle at the time of the shooting and had a criminal record but didn’t go into specifics.
The identity of the suspect will not be released until next of kin has been notified.
Steiner was transported to Morton Plant Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be all right.
