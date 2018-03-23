Drugs and a gun land Bradenton man a 21-year prison term

A Bradenton man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for intent to distribute crack cocaine and hydrocodone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
He was also sentenced for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Kirby Gant, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 21 years and eight months in prison for the charges that also included a futherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release.
He was found guilty of the crimes after a bench trial on Nov. 30, 2017.
Never miss a local story.
At 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2016, officers from the Bradenton Police Department were on foot patrol near an apartment complex when they saw a green SUV with a person, later identified as Gant, sitting inside, according to court documents.
As two officers approached the vehicle from opposite sides, one noticed a gun, the release said. Gant then attempted to force his way past the officers and was arrested after a brief tussle.
The officers found 9.6 grams of marijuana, 7.2 grams of hydrocodone, and $1,192 cash on Gant.
A loaded 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number and 7.5 grams of crack cocaine were found inside the SUV. At the time of his arrest, Gant had several prior felony convictions and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments