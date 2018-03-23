‘Prolific’ Bradenton opioid dealer gets 15 years in federal prison

A “prolific” opioid dealer from Bradenton was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute drugs that included methamphetamine, carfentanil and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa.
Brandon Jerome Randolph, 29, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore after he pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 11.
According to court documents, Randolph and his associates sold drugs out of a house in Bradenton that operated as an “open-air drug market.” The drugs included cocaine, cocaine base, heroin, methamphetamine, carfentanil and fentanyl. Randolph and his associates sold the drugs to undercover detectives on numerous occasions, prosecutors said.
A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office described Randolph as being a “prolific” opioid dealer.
The case is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation called “Operation Hot Batch” that has lead to the prosecution of more than 30 dealers in Manatee County since it began in November 2016.
The investigation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Randolph has a long criminal history, records show. He was charged with attempted murder in 2014 after he beat his girlfriend and held her daughter face-down near a fire pit.
His other past arrests include on charges of selling crack cocaine, armed robbery, resisting arrest, domestic battery, tampering with evidence and burglary to a structure.
