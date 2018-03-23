The couple was arguing in a Walmart parking lot. Then things escalated, cops say

A disruption outside an Ocala Walmart ended in a man’s arrest on a domestic battery charge.
According to the Ocala Police Department, Isaac Caspersen was arrested after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the parking lot.
According to a police report, a Walmart employee was on his break outside the store Wednesday night when he saw a man harassing and screaming profanities at a woman.
“He witnessed the white male hit the white female in the head/face area with an open fist, causing her to start crying,” read the report by the arresting officer. The employee told police that he advised the couple, both 28, to move to the opening of the grocery entrance where they continued to argue.
Never miss a local story.
When deputies arrived on the chaotic scene, Caspersen told them that he was “having a conversation with his wife.” The deputy said in the report that the woman, April Meek, was not his wife, but his girlfriend, according to her “verbal statements.”
The victim told deputies that something had “upset” her heavily tattooed boyfriend, so he slapped her.
Meek brushed off the incident, telling officers to leave them alone, saying, “I’m fine.”
Despite the fact that Meek refused to provide a written statement and showed no visible injuries, deputies found “sufficient evidence” to arrest Caspersen.
The suspect was taken to Marion County jail for simple battery domestic violence and released without further incident.
Comments