He hung out with two women before driving them home. Then they pulled out a machete and a knife, cops say

Two women were arrested Tuesday after deputies say they used a machete and a knife to carjack a vehicle from a man they met on Facebook, and then led authorities on a chase before crashing the car.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Felicity Wieman, 17, and Brittany Pinkston, 18, used the weapons that were hidden in a bag in the trunk of the Dodge Charger in order to steal the car from a man they spent several days with.
Pinkston is charged with armed carjacking and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She is currently being held at the Manatee County Jail on a $75,500 bond, according to jail records. Wieman is also charged with armed carjacking and was taken to a juvenile center, Manatee Sheriff Spokesman Dave Bristow said.
Around three weeks ago, according to the sheriff’s office report, a woman known as “Felicity Marie” on Facebook became friends with a man from Fort Myers on the social media website. The two eventually met up several times in Palmetto.
After hanging out for several days, the man let Felicity Marie, later identified as Felicity Wieman, borrow his car for the weekend while he stayed at his residence in Fort Myers.
When she returned the car, Wieman brought her friend, Pinkston, with her and the two spent some time at the man’s residence before they decided it was time to come home.
The man, along with his brother and father, left the house Tuesday to take the women back. Wieman told the men to exit I-75 at U.S. 301 and head west.
The car pulled over at a gas station and the man and his father went inside, leaving the brother alone with Pinkston and Wieman. The women got out, telling him they needed to get something from the trunk.
When they came back, deputies said, they approached the driver side window where he was sitting with a machete and a large kitchen knife and pointed the weapons at him. Wieman demanded he get out of the car and to give her the keys, according to the report.
He complied and the two drove away, with Wieman behind the wheel.
About three hours later, Palmetto police spotted the stolen car and a pursuit ensued.
The chase ended when the car crashed in the 2400 block of 17th Street West in Palmetto and the two women were taken into custody without incident.
In a post-Miranda interview, the two women were questioned by police and confessed to their involvement in the carjacking, the report said.
During a search of the vehicle, police said, they found a bag containing 41 Xanax pills and a cut plastic straw and two empty baggies “consistent with narcotics usage” among Pinkston’s things.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
