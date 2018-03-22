Man charged in fatal crash that killed Bradenton woman in 2016

A Florida man has been arrested and faces charges in connection with crash that killed a 24-year-old woman in Lakewood Ranch in 2016.
Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of Mason T. Alliano, 20, of Windemere. He was booked into the Manatee County jail Tuesday on charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.
The crash, which happened Nov. 19, 2016, at State Road 64 and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, killed 24-year-old Ashley A. Shore of Bradenton.
Alliano was 19 when the crash occurred.
According to FHP, Alliano was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger east on State Road 64 in the center through lane around 1:27 a.m. Shore, driving a 1994 Honda Civic, was stopped in the outside left turn lane facing north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard.
Both vehicles entered the intersection and the front of the Charger collided with the left side of the Civic. The Charger continued, crossing the concrete median and going into the westbound traffic lanes.
At the time of the crash, Alliano was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries. An 18-year-old Bradenton woman who was a passenger in the Charger suffered minor injuries. The other passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old Myakka City boy, was not hurt, according to FHP. The crash report states none of those in the Charger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Alliano’s bond was listed at $100,000.
