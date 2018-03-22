Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Thursday, March 22, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 22, 2018 06:48 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Thursday, March 22, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Ginger Cooper
Ginger Cooper, violation of probation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Shane Lowther
Shane Lowther, violation of probation, no bond.
Manatee County jail

Micky McGuire
Micky McGuire, unlicensed firearm capias, $1,500 bond.
Manatee County jail

David Lanzillo
David Lanzillo, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended second offense, $1,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

