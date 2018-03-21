Man caught on video robbed two Sarasota hotels, cops say

Sarasota police are seeking the public’s help to find a man they say robbed two different hotels on Tamiami Trail.
About 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, detectives say a man walked into the lobby at the Quality Inn, 4800 N. Tamiami Trail. He implied to the clerk that he had a gun, according to police
The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled north on North Tamiami Trail. There were no injuries during the incident, police said.
Then, about 20 minutes later, detectives say the same man attempted to rob the Days Inn at 5000 N. Tamiami Trail. The man, again, implied that he had a firearm and demanded cash.
After a short conversation with the clerk, the man fled southbound on North Tamiami Trail, this time without any money. There were also no injuries in the second incident, police said.
The man is described by police to be in his mid to late 50s, between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall, with a thin build and blue eyes and light colored hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a black shirt, long blue shorts and black water shoes.
Anyone with information can call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
