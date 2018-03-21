Man caught on video robbed two Sarasota hotels, cops say

More Videos

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Pause
Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

A suspect is seen robbing two different hotels in this surveillance video. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8 to 5’9, thin build, mid to late 50’s, blue eyes and light color hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt under hoodie, long blue shorts and black water shoes. Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com Sarasota Police Department provided
A suspect is seen robbing two different hotels in this surveillance video. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8 to 5’9, thin build, mid to late 50’s, blue eyes and light color hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt under hoodie, long blue shorts and black water shoes. Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com Sarasota Police Department provided

Crime

Man caught on video robbed two Sarasota hotels, cops say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 21, 2018 03:56 PM

SARASOTA

Sarasota police are seeking the public’s help to find a man they say robbed two different hotels on Tamiami Trail.

About 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, detectives say a man walked into the lobby at the Quality Inn, 4800 N. Tamiami Trail. He implied to the clerk that he had a gun, according to police

The clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled north on North Tamiami Trail. There were no injuries during the incident, police said.

Then, about 20 minutes later, detectives say the same man attempted to rob the Days Inn at 5000 N. Tamiami Trail. The man, again, implied that he had a firearm and demanded cash.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After a short conversation with the clerk, the man fled southbound on North Tamiami Trail, this time without any money. There were also no injuries in the second incident, police said.

The man is described by police to be in his mid to late 50s, between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 9-inches tall, with a thin build and blue eyes and light colored hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a black shirt, long blue shorts and black water shoes.

Anyone with information can call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you 86

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

Pause
Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers 392

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

How to truly help panhandlers 233

How to truly help panhandlers

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client 195

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver 144

Good Samaritan uses sledge hammer to stop fleeing driver

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers 1222

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him 91

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting 1090

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside 37

Mom fends off thief attempting to steal truck with 2-year-old inside

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

View More Video