Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

A suspect is seen robbing two different hotels in this surveillance video. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8 to 5’9, thin build, mid to late 50’s, blue eyes and light color hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt under hoodie, long blue shorts and black water shoes. Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Sarasota Police Department provided
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card and burglary. On Monday, March 4, 2018, a vehicle burglary was reported at the victim’s residence located along 52nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The victim’s debit card was stolen and used on March 4 at a Walmart and a Wawa in Seminole. The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a dark Abercrombie & Fitch hoodie and dark shorts. The suspect vehicle is possibly a light green in color Ford Freestyle. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective R. Weil at 727-582-6200 or rweil@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

The Payne County District Attorney's Office has released surveillance video showing a Stillwater, Oklahoma bonds woman shooting and killing a client on August 9, 2017. 41-year-old Chasity Carey was acquitted last week of the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Brandon Williams. Williams was one of her clients and Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody and revoking his $35,000 bond. She was arrested hours after she called 911 saying she had shot Williams at her office. She told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting and that she shot Williams in self-defense.

Police released dramatic surveillance of shooting that occurred at a Bridgeport, Connecticut deli on February 27, 2018. In the video, two men are seen getting out of a vehicle and opening fire on several unsuspecting customers gathered inside the store. One of the suspects is seen accidentally shooting his accomplice's arm with an AR-15 rifle. Police said four people were shot during the incident including, one person in the buttocks, one person in the stomach and another in the hand.

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

On Monday, the Miami Beach Police responded to the call about a tenant acting irrationally in a housing complex on Island Avenue. One woman claimed that the man had attacked her and threatened to kill her and others. The man in question was arrested and in his apartment and arsenal of weapons was found inside the residence: 6 rifles, 3 shotguns, 11 pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.