Burglars hit vehicles at parks in Bradenton, Parrish. The break-ins were ‘similar’

The same night five vehicles were burglarized in Palmetto, several more were broken into in a similar fashion in Bradenton.
Between 6 and 7 p.m. Monday, eight vehicles had windows smashed and items stolen from inside while they were parked near G.T. Bray Park, in the 5500 block of 33rd Avenue Drive West., Bradenton, according to a Bradenton police incident report.
Items taken from the vehicles included a gun, as well as wallets, purses, money, a cell phone and a laptop computer, the report noted.
Also on Monday night, five vehicles parked near Buffalo Creek Park, at 7550 69th St. E., near Parrish, also had windows smashed in and items stolen from the vehicles between 6 and 9 p.m., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects took off in an unknown direction.
Never miss a local story.
The parks are approximately 15 miles apart.
Bradenton Police Lt. Brian Thiers said Wednesday the cases are “very similar.”
“Whether or not they’re connected, we haven’t put that together yet,” Thiers said, adding police are waiting on forensic evidence to come back from testing.
The sheriff’s office is also waiting on forensics, and spokesman Dave Bristow said they are working with Bradenton police but they won’t know for sure if the cases are connected until they find a suspect.
“You work on the premise that they are (connected), then wait until, hopefully, one of you will get evidence to push it over the top,” Bristow said.
Officials also reminded motorists to always lock their vehicles’ doors and hide or remove all valuable items before getting out of the car, no matter where they park.
Anyone with information on the vehicle burglaries should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011, Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Comments