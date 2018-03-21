Crime

Some of the latest arrivals at the Manatee County jail, Wednesday, March 21, 2018

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

March 21, 2018 08:35 AM

Manatee

Here are some of the latest arrivals to the Manatee County jail on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Information about those who have been arrested comes from the website for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

To see more mugshots, go here.

Brandon Warren
Brandon Warren, contempt of court, $2,000 bond.
Manatee County jail

Miguel Olvera-Gamez
Miguel Olvera-Gamez, out of county warrant, no bond.
Manatee County jail

