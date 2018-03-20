Two teens went into the woods to play but only one came out alive. The other faces a murder charge

A 16-year-old boy is in custody and his 15-year-old friend is dead after officials say he was beaten with a baseball bat.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 15-year-old Giovanni Diaz. According to the sheriff’s office, Diaz went into the woods with a 16-year-old boy to play.
But what happened in the woods near Caloosa Boulevard and Lake Boulevard in Lake Wales is far different.
Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters in a press conference Monday evening that while the boys were in the woods, the 16-year-old beat Diaz with a baseball bat, killing the 15-year-old Frostproof Middle-Senior High School student.
A witness saw the 16-year-old come out from the woods, and he told the witness he hit his friend with a baseball bat. That person told him to go home and call 911, then went into the area and found Diaz dead.
The teen called 911 and deputies arrived around 3 p.m. Monday, according to Judd. In a conversation with deputies, the 16-year-old said he “whaled on” him and called Diaz a “friend.”
The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing, though it remains unclear why the 16-year-old beat Diaz, Judd said.
However, the boy previously has been charged with battery, and in two of the three charges Diaz was the victim, according to Judd.
“This child was brutally murdered by a 16-year-old with a baseball bat,” Judd said. “There is no reasonable excuse for this. Zero. None. It should never have happened.”
Judd said Diaz’s mother was “absolutely, totally crushed” over the loss of her son.
