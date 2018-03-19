Multiple vehicles burglarized at Palmetto park, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the people they say broke into several vehicles at a park in Palmetto on Monday night.
Sometime between 6 and 9 p.m., deputies say the windows on five vehicles that were parked at or near Buffalo Creek Park, at 7550 69th St. E., were found smashed in.
The suspects stole property from the vehicles and fled from the park in an unknown direction by unknown means, deputies said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Samantha Putterman
