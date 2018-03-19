Sarasota County detectives arrested a Nokomis man after they discovered him selling meth out of a hotel room in North Port. In the search of the room, detectives said they found over 170 grams of meth, along with oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia and $740 in cash.
Crime

Man found with more than 170 grams of meth in hotel room arrested for trafficking, detectives say

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 19, 2018 08:58 PM

A Nokomis was arrested Thursday after detectives found him selling meth out of a hotel room and discovered more than 170 grams of the drug along with oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia and $740 in cash, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, detectives said they became aware of 26-year-old Dylan Woodward selling methamphetamine out of a hotel room in North Port. He was known to detectives with 18 prior arrests and was also wanted on three outstanding warrants for contempt of court.

Detectives said they found Woodward at the hotel on Thursday night and arrested him. A search warrant of the hotel room yielded $740 in cash, oxycodone pills, drug paraphernalia and more than 170 grams of methamphetamine. He faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone, and remains in custody on a $26,500 bond.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

