Trio faces human trafficking, drug charges after oxycodone, crack found during bust, cops say

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people from Orlando on Friday afternoon in connection with human trafficking and drug charges.
The investigation began March 8, after detectives received information that a Sarasota County Jail inmate was possibly involved in a human trafficking scheme.
According to a female inmate, her acquaintance, 25-year-old Deandre Green, coerced her and another woman into prostitution.
Green regularly brought both women from Orlando to Sarasota to engage in sexual activity, according to detectives. Green would then keep the money and supply both women with heroin to support their addiction.
Through the investigation, detectives said they identified Autumn Manning, 28, who agreed to meet and engage in sexual activity with undercover detectives at a Sarasota hotel.
When they arrived at the hotel, Manning and Green were both arrested. As detectives approached Green’s vehicle, they saw another passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Tyree Lebby, toss suspected drugs in the back seat.
A search of the vehicle revealed more than two dozen oxycodone pills and 7 grams of marijuana. Green was also found with nearly 1.5 grams of rock cocaine.
The trio was booked Friday into the Sarasota County Jail.
Green faces two counts of human trafficking along with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. He remains in custody on a $103,500 bond.
Manning faces prostitution charges and two counts of contempt. She remains in custody with bond, while Lebby faces posession of oxycodone and possession of marijuana. Leeby was released Saturday on $2,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, detectives said, and additional charges are pending.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
