They fought over car keys and a gun before one of them ended up dead, cops say

In the moments before Tommy Brown Jr., 26, was shot to death, he and another man were arguing over a gun and tussled over keys to a vehicle, a witness told detectives, who in turn told the court Monday.
During an Arthur hearing Monday, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives told the court a witness was sitting in the front passenger seat when he saw the fatal shooting unfold on March 11. An Arthur hearing determines if the defendant can be held in pretrial detention without bond if the proof of guilt is evident and the presumption of guilt is great.
The witness told investigators he was riding with Brown to pick someone up in the 900 block of 21st Street East, Palmetto, but when they pulled up to the Oakwood Village apartment complex, they saw Jacoryan C. Lee, 18, waving his hands in the parking lot, Detective Daniel Dickerman told the court. The witness said Brown stopped and Lee approached the passenger side of the vehicle which Brown was driving.
An argument that occurred between Lee and Brown, the witness told detectives, was over a gun found by investigators in Brown’s lap. The witness said the gun was owned by Lee but was being kept as collateral.
There was no indication that Brown ever pointed the gun at anyone, though it was in his lap during the struggle, Dickerman said.
The witness told officials Lee reached through the open passenger side window, put the vehicle in park, took the keys and got into the back seat, Dickerman said. A struggle ensued over the keys until Brown was able to get them back.
The witness told Dickerman they heard loud bangs then saw Lee get out of the car and run out of his slide-on shoes. The witness, Dickerman said, then called their mother and yelled at a passerby down to call 911.
A pair of sandals was found outside the vehicle, Detective Benjamin Main recalled in court Monday. Lee was later picked out from a photo lineup offered to the witness.
Officials found Brown slumped over in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, a phone and a loaded handgun in his lap and an apparent gunshot wound to the right side of his head, Main said. There were .22-caliber shell casings found in the vehicle, as well as an apparent bullet hole in the driver’s side window and another hole in the driver’s side door panel. Main said Brown’s cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, which was consistent with that of a .22-caliber projectile.
The defense argued that the witness’ story was “interesting at best.”
However, 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Diana Moreland found Lee will continue to be held without bond.
Lee was arrested Sunday.
Lee was on probation under the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice until February for multiple gun-related crimes.
