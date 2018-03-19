She was in the Publix bathroom — and saw a hairy man recording under a stall, cops say

A shopper at a Florida Publix got the shock of a lifetime during a trip to the restroom.
She was using the toilet, peered under the divider — and saw hairy legs and a man’s hand holding a cellphone, according to a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
The woman, along with another woman in another stall, alerted a manager and police were called. But the suspect was long gone.
After a police investigation, which included scanning surveillance video, deputies saw the suspect, Erik Sockwell, enter the women’s restroom earlier that day.
Never miss a local story.
A employee remembered that he had seen Sockwell, a regular customer at the Port Charlotte Publix, leaving the women’s bathroom wearing a T shirt that read “Super Day,” a convenience store across the street, said the report.
On Wednesday, deputies paid a visit to the store, Super Day Express, where Sockwell, who worked there, willingly handed over his phone. On it, investigators found 13 photos of the two victims he had allegedly filmed in the supermarket’s restroom.
He was arrested on the spot and has since been terminated, reports NBC-2. The former Waffle House grill operator faces charges of video voyeurism and violation of probation. He’s being held on $10,000 bond.
“He is very disturbed. There is something definitely wrong with this man,” Publix customer Carol Crews told the TV station. “He needs to pay for what he’s done.”
The Port Charlotte man, 23, has several prior arrests for aggravated battery, marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and trespassing.
“We’re thankful this situation wasn’t any worse and continue to work with law enforcement on their investigation,” Publix spokesman Brian West told the Miami Herald on Monday.
Comments