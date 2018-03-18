Arrest made in March 11 murder of Palmetto man

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 18-year-old Jacoryan Christopher Lee in connection to the March 11 shooting death of 26-year-old Tommy Brown Jr.
Brown was shot and killed last Sunday night in the 900 block of 21st Street East, Palmetto, and officials Monday identified Lee as the suspect, obtaining a warrant for his arrest. According to an MCSO release, Lee was arrested without incident at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Lee had been on probation under the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice up until recently for several gun-related crimes.
According to the sheriff’s office, Lee went up to the vehicle Brown was in and the two started to argue. Lee got in the backseat of the vehicle, still arguing with Brown. Investigators say Lee shot and killed Brown and took off around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Dave Bristow, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Brown was shot inside the vehicle.
Never miss a local story.
The victim lived walking distance from where he was killed, according to the last known official address.
Detectives were able to identify Lee as the shooter and obtained a warrant charging him with murder, according to the sheriff’s office.
In April 2015, Lee pleaded no contest to armed burglary with a firearm in one case, and principal to armed robbery with a firearm and principal to attempted armed robbery with a firearm in another case. Lee was committed to a high-risk residential juvenile detention center for one year and found to be a delinquent by the court on all three counts.
After his commitment, Lee was ordered to serve probation until his 21st birthday. The court also imposed juveniles sanctions, including that he not commit any new criminal acts, attend school daily, submit to random drug and alcohol testing and abide by an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.
On Feb. 28, Lee’s probation was terminated early, however, despite having been found guilty of violating that probation once in 2017.
Comments