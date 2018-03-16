Ready for St. Patrick’s Day revelry? So are Florida state troopers

Saturday may be St. Patrick’s Day, but if you decide to drink too much and get behind the wheel, you likely will end up having to spend close to a pot of gold if the Florida Highway Patrol has anything to do with it.
According to the FHP, a DUI wolfpack will be patrolling the streets in Bradenton and Sarasota during the holiday’s festivities on Saturday.
The operation will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday and last until 5 a.m., Sunday.
It will cover Desoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties and will focus on Interstate 75 and major state and county roadways, troopers said.
Florida law considers a driver with a .08 or higher blood-alcohol content, or BAC, to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of state law.
Motorists who need roadside assistance or who want to report an aggressive driver can connect directly to the FHP by dialing *FHP (*347) from any cellphone.
