Crime

Ready for St. Patrick’s Day revelry? So are Florida state troopers

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

March 16, 2018 06:46 PM

Saturday may be St. Patrick’s Day, but if you decide to drink too much and get behind the wheel, you likely will end up having to spend close to a pot of gold if the Florida Highway Patrol has anything to do with it.

According to the FHP, a DUI wolfpack will be patrolling the streets in Bradenton and Sarasota during the holiday’s festivities on Saturday.

The operation will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday and last until 5 a.m., Sunday.

It will cover Desoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties and will focus on Interstate 75 and major state and county roadways, troopers said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Florida law considers a driver with a .08 or higher blood-alcohol content, or BAC, to be impaired. Drivers under the age of 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are also in violation of state law.

Motorists who need roadside assistance or who want to report an aggressive driver can connect directly to the FHP by dialing *FHP (*347) from any cellphone.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

View More Video