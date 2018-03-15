The deal was for $60 worth of crack. But the buyer was an undercover detective

Over the past month an undercover Manatee County detective has been conducting a narcotics investigation that ended in an arrest Thursday.
The investigation involved 23-year-old Jean Markcene, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, a buy bust was organized, and the detective ordered $60 worth of rock cocaine. The deal was arranged to take place in the 4300 block of 18th Street West in Bradenton, the sheriff’s office said.
Markcene arrived at the agreed spot, completed the transaction and was arrested without incident, deputies said.
He is charged with sale of cocaine, deputies said, and is expected to face more charges soon.
Nobody was injured in the operation.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
