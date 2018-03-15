20-year-old arrested in connection with park shooting

A 20-year-old man was arrested this week after deputies connected him to a shooting that occurred at a Sarasota park late last week, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies first responded to Urfer Family Park at 4000 Honore Ave. just after 4 p.m. last Thursday for reports of shots fired.
According to reports, a person fired several shots from a handgun before fleeing into a nearby wooded area.
Both the aviation and K-9 units responded and established a perimeter but were unable to locate the suspect. One day later, detectives received a tip that Amir Melendez was responsible for the shooting.
Further investigation revealed that Melendez and a relative were involved in a dispute when Melendez used the gun to shoot directly up in the air.
Detectives recovered a bullet casing at the scene that corroborated the incident.
Melendez, who was arrested Monday, faces a charge of a single count of discharging a firearm in a public place.
He remains in custody at Sarasota County Jail on $10,000 bond for the charge as well as several outstanding charges from the Sarasota Police Department that include attempted burglary, aggravated stalking and contempt of court.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
