Sheriff’s employee has been demoted, reassigned and suspended for ongoing harassment

The former manager of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office's property and evidence unit has been demoted, reassigned and suspended for two weeks after an internal affairs investigation confirmed her ongoing harassment of employees under her supervision, and insubordination towards her own supervisor.
Paula Ostermeyer, a nearly 10-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, has a history of discipline during her tenure. The latest investigation into misconduct by the civilian employee began Dec. 13.
The sheriff’s office Professional Standards Section investigated Ostermeyer’s behavior, sustaining allegations of harassment and conduct unbecoming an employee. The 10-page conclusion of the internal affairs investigation by Sgt. Jeremy Bertolino details “unprofessional, disrespectful, belittling, demeaning, rude and unacceptable” behavior and actions by the civilian employee.
“Unit manager Ostermeyer’s recent history of unprofessionalism, rudeness, harassment, and insubordination reflects negatively on the office of the sheriff. In the past year, unit manager Ostermeyer had consistently demonstrated rude and insulting actions and behaviors,” Bertolino wrote in the report.
Ostermeyer was placed on paid administrative leave during the course of the investigation, which concluded on Jan. 16. She has since completed only half of her suspension, but will not serve the remaining suspension until she completes the training her new position as a child protection specialist requires, according to records in her personnel file.
“Her past year of employment history with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office chronicles a pattern of unprofessional misconduct that is well documented, and includes, but is not limited to: harassing conduct, disrespecting an employee of higher rank and rude or unprofessional conduct,” Bertolino concluded in the report.
Ostermeyer has been disciplined five times before, with four allegations of neglect of duty and two allegations of conduct unbecoming an employee sustained against her. The misconduct dates as far back as October 2009 when she was new to the sheriff’s office and around the time she was first placed in the property and evidence unit as a clerk.
The most recent internal affairs report details several incidents of example of the behavior that led to her suspension and demotion.
Last July, Ostermeyer walked into the property and evidence disposal room and asked what several employees were doing, according to the report. But as they began to answer her, Ostermeyer looked at one of them and said, “How long have you (expletive) worked her and don’t know what you’re doing?”
Another of the employees interjected, and told Ostermeyer that she needed to leave. The employee then called Ostermeyer’s supervisor, Sgt. Krist Kerul, to come over to the property and evidence unit. Following Kerul’s arrival, and as she was being told what occurred, Ostermeyer walked in and slammed her drink on a desk. When Kerul questioned her about what was going on, Ostermeyer replied, “I don’t want to get into it because my (expletive) filter is not working and you’re opening a door.”
During a breakfast meeting in March 2017, Ostermeyer said in front of several subordinates and Kerul that she didn’t know what Kerul did all day since she was always on her phone, according to the internal affairs report. When confronted with this allegation, Ostermeyer told the internal affairs investigator, “If I said anything, it was just a comment, but I honestly don’t remember the breakfast meeting incident.”
But when asked her feelings on the subject, Ostermeyer did admit to being bothered by how much time Kerul spent on her phone, and found it distracting.
In February 2017, several of Ostermeyer’s subordinates witnessed her tell Kerul that she was not doing her job, according to her job description. When asked to describe her own job description during an internal affair interview, however, Ostermeyer was unable to.
Ostermeyer was found to have yelled and cursed at subordinates many times, according to the investigation. She also used profanity when she made reference to her subordinates, and other inappropriate language during a speech she gave at a Property and Evidence Association of Florida conference.
As a result of the investigation’s findings, a separate internal affairs investigation was launched into Kerul sustaining an allegation of neglect of duty for failing to discipline Ostermeyer, or document her behavior. Kerul was suspended for one day, as a result.
“This failure to supervise, promulgated a toxic work environment created by her subordinate, Unit Manager Ostermeyer,” Sgt. Monuque DeCesare wrote in the report.
